Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Price

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $212.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a 12 month low of $174.97 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,173.75. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

