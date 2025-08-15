Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Stock Price

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Friday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:BOW opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of -0.69. Bowhead Specialty has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Matthew Botein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares in the company, valued at $274,972,523.70. The trade was a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gallatin Point Capital Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,968,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. The trade was a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 7,651.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

