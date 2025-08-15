JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $185.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.24.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MU stock opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,864. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

