JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 180,055 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $174,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $389.13 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.58 and its 200-day moving average is $448.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

