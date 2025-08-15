John B. Reilly III Acquires 2,706 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) Director John B. Reilly III acquired 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,147.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,967,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,396,013.17. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $796.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.55. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $961.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.84%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

