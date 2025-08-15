Jillian Broadbent Acquires 947 Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Jillian Broadbent purchased 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$103.75 ($67.37) per share, with a total value of A$98,251.25 ($63,799.51).

Jillian Broadbent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Jillian Broadbent purchased 666 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$103.50 ($67.21) per share, with a total value of A$68,931.00 ($44,760.39).

On Monday, July 28th, Jillian Broadbent purchased 221 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$103.31 ($67.08) per share, with a total value of A$22,831.07 ($14,825.37).

On Tuesday, July 29th, Jillian Broadbent purchased 53 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$103.34 ($67.10) per share, with a total value of A$5,477.02 ($3,556.51).

On Wednesday, July 30th, Jillian Broadbent purchased 113 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$103.45 ($67.18) per share, with a total value of A$11,689.96 ($7,590.89).

Macquarie Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

