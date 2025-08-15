James Campbell Purchases 750,000 Shares of Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX) Stock

Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX – Get Free Report) insider James Campbell purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).
Prescient Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 17.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.19.
About Prescient Therapeutics
