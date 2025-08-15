iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.25 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $111.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.