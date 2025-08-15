iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $28,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $254.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $255.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.71.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

