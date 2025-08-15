iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,993,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,980,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,712,000 after purchasing an additional 308,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $139.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $143.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.