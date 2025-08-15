iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.4%

EWY stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $74.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

