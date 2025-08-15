iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 152.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,088 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $37,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 2.9%

INDA stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

