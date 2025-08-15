iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,322 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 16.0%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.