iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,341 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 13.3% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $56,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,122,000 after buying an additional 3,402,819 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,347,000. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,501.0% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,229,000 after buying an additional 1,214,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,023,000 after buying an additional 1,051,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,364,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.20 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

