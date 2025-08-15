iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

