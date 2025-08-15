Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 103,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,999,000. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 259,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $97.73.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

