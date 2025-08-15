Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.54% of Glaukos worth $142,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 133.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3,957.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 583.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.42.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glaukos Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

