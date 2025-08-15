Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,917,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after buying an additional 670,011 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,355.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0743 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

