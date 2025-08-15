Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,754,000 after purchasing an additional 135,260 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 58,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This trade represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $710.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $764.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.19. The stock has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.