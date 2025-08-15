Insider Selling: Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Director Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 2,800 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $148,092.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,293.41. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of UVV opened at $52.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.74. Universal Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $593.76 million for the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Universal

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 79.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Universal by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Universal by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Universal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 278,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Universal by 738.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on Universal

About Universal

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.