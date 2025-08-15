Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 812 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $122,141.04. Following the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,403.18. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNX opened at $150.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.42. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

