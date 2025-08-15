Insider Selling: NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI) VP Sells $76,127.55 in Stock

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of NPK International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $76,127.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 252,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,425.71. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lori Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of NPK International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $68,602.85.

On Friday, June 6th, Lori Briggs sold 9,704 shares of NPK International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $81,319.52.

NPK International Stock Performance

Shares of NPK International stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NPK International ( NYSE:NPKI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%. Research analysts forecast that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in NPK International in the second quarter worth $22,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NPK International in the second quarter worth $19,874,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in NPK International in the second quarter worth $13,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NPK International in the second quarter worth $11,179,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NPK International in the second quarter worth $8,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPKI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NPK International in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

