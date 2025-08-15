Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) CEO Sells 40,138 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $10,817,993.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,236,182.56. The trade was a 21.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $271.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $280.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after buying an additional 1,413,833 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,940,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,160,000 after buying an additional 838,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,297,000 after buying an additional 709,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

