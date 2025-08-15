Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $156,376.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $155,342.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,048,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,179,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,181,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8,176.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 603,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 596,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,345,000 after acquiring an additional 540,101 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

