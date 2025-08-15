Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $32,250.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shay Capital Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,400. The trade was a 0.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shay Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Shay Capital Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Shay Capital Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Shay Capital Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Shay Capital Llc purchased 59,935 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,905.75.

On Friday, June 27th, Shay Capital Llc purchased 72,643 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.20.

On Thursday, June 26th, Shay Capital Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Shay Capital Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Shay Capital Llc acquired 90,678 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $111,533.94.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Shay Capital Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

TLYS stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly's last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Tilly's had a negative return on equity of 46.32% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilly's, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

