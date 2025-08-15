Insider Buying: BMG Resources Limited (ASX:BMG) Insider Acquires A$44,000.00 in Stock

BMG Resources Limited (ASX:BMG – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Hancock acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($28,571.43).
BMG Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.44.
About BMG Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BMG Resources
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Deere’s Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Buying Chance
Receive News & Ratings for BMG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.