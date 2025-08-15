Insider Buying: BMG Resources Limited (ASX:BMG) Insider Acquires A$44,000.00 in Stock

BMG Resources Limited (ASX:BMG – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Hancock acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($28,571.43).

BMG Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Get BMG Resources alerts:

About BMG Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BMG Resources Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in the Republic of Cyprus and Australia. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, zinc, cobalt, gold, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Abercromby gold project located in the Wiluna Gold District, Western Australia; the Invincible project located in Central Pilbara Gold District; and the South Boddington project located in south-east of Perth.

Receive News & Ratings for BMG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.