Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,002 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 103,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

