Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 283 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,538,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.77 and its 200 day moving average is $284.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

