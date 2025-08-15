Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,792 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,950,000 after purchasing an additional 458,677 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,773,000 after acquiring an additional 235,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,338,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

