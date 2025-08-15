Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 63 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.14.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $336.88 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

