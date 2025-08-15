Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,365 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

