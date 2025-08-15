Independent Advisor Alliance Has $455,000 Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,174,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,161,000 after purchasing an additional 621,183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DT Midstream by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,569,000 after purchasing an additional 147,790 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,084,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,784,000 after purchasing an additional 564,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.1%

DTM stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

