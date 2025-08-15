Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,619 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $39,280,921.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $2,605,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 566,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,632.01. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock valued at $430,085,957. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.70.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

