Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 367.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 95,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $587,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $83,273.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,831.80. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

