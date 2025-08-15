Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

IMVT opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $43,287.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,123.75. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $50,910.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,279.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,869 shares of company stock worth $140,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Immunovant by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Immunovant by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 114,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Immunovant by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Immunovant by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Immunovant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

