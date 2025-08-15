Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ibotta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Ibotta Trading Down 30.3%

Shares of NYSE:IBTA opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Ibotta has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $598.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -1.27.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Ibotta had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ibotta declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ibotta news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,247,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,841,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,445,780. This trade represents a 29.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $3,675,103.01. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 199,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,218.57. The trade was a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,192,224 shares of company stock worth $78,652,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ibotta during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ibotta by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ibotta in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ibotta in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 2,859.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

