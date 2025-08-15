Hydro One (TSE:H) Given a C$58.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$58.00 price target on Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3331 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.44%.
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
