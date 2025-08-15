Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $210.07 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.08 and a 200-day moving average of $198.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

