Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $23.10 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

