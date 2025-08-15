Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after buying an additional 153,679 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 135.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.58 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

