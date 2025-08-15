Horizon Investments LLC Sells 827 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

