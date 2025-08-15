Horizon Investments LLC Sells 2,629 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $180.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82. The company has a market cap of $293.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $111.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

