Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 467 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $237.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $258.36. The company has a market cap of $220.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $192.86 and a one year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

