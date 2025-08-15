Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $204.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.