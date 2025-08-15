Horizon Investments LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV opened at $100.52 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.