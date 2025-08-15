Horizon Investments LLC Has $10.63 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,230.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,100.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $659.80 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $522.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.