Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
