Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,343,000 after acquiring an additional 105,651 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,173,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

