Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

