Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.69% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,922.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,414,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

